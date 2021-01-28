Disqualified Driver Caught Doing Asda Shop in Second-Hand Ambulance

A DISQUALIFIED DRIVER was caught by police doing the Asda shop in a second-hand ambulance, with the ambulance lights flashing.

Manchester police make the surprise find of a second-hand ambulance that was being driven by a banned driver as he made a family trip to the local Asda store to do the shopping. Police officers spotted the ambulance complete with flashing lights at the supermarket at around 10 pm on Wednesday, January 27 in the Harpurhey area of Manchester.

After the family got out and headed off to do the Asda shop, Police were able to track them down and soon discover that the driver was not only disqualified, but was also wanted by the court. Police have now seized the ambulance which is thought to have been bought second-hand, and have arrested the driver.

Police took to Twitter and tweeted, “This Ambulance was reportedly carrying a family when it arrived at #Asda Harpurhey with blue lights flashing.

“Occupants promptly went inside to do their shopping.

“Our divisional colleagues tracked them down & the driver was found to be disqualified & also wanted by the court.”

In a later tweet they added a few details and said, “XT74 attended and seized the vehicle which is believed to have been purchased second hand.

“The driver has been arrested and is now en-route to custody.”

