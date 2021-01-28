Discover Nerja: Town launches its new tourist campaign

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

THE #Discover Nerja campaign is in the form of a photographic contest with which we encourage Nerjeños and visitors to share their images of the municipality on our official Facebook pages ‘Turismo Nerja’ and Instagram @turismonerja,” said Gema García of the Department of Tourism.

“The aim is to show all that is waiting for those people who choose us as a holiday destination once this health crisis is overcome,” she added.

The councillor added that all the photographs that are published monthly on the social networks with the hashtag #DiscoverNerja, which must be recent photographs, will be judged and the best ones will be chosen to form a calendar for 2022.


“Nerja and Maro offer a privileged environment and dreamlike landscapes. The beaches and streets, the Balcón de Europa, the cave, the mountains and the cliffs are good examples of this.

“It is time to show our photographs and take advantage of the reach of social networks so that when the situation allows it, national and international tourists will continue to consider our town as an attractive tourist destination,” said García.


