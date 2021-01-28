DINERS In Restaurant Raided In Lisbon Try To Escape Through A Flooded Storm Drain as police chase them

When Portuguese police raided a restaurant in the town of Camarate, near Lisbon, where they had discovered a group of people congregating in breach of the coronavirus restrictions, it soon became clear they had all tried to escape by diving down a flooded storm drain at the rear of the restaurant.

A local source told the publication Jornal de Notícias that the plan would have been to navigate through the drain until it exited at the Trancão river, but what they did not expect was that two of the officers would enter the drain and try to capture them.

Reportedly, the police realised people were inside the closed restaurant because they could hear their voices, but after various attempts to talk to the owner of the establishment as well as the clients inside”, the officers realised an escape through the back was underway, and went in after them.

The ‘fugitives’, members of a local social club, were ‘captured’ inside the drain, all of them, and the officers, soaked through wet, and all very embarrassed at what had happened the source said.

Police reports said the storm drain was apparently a very long tunnel, with visibility of no more than ten metres, with many bends, but the two officers were determined to apprehend the runaways.

A police spokesman said the most annoying thing was that in view of the ongoing pandemic, the scenario was an ‘unnecessary emergency’, after the fire brigade had been in attendance as well in case of any rescue operation being needed.

