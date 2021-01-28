Dating Site Danger as Woman Beaten by Thugs

Wanted by Police Credit: West Midlands Police

DATING site danger as woman beaten by thugs after arranging a date online.

The woman was beaten up by three men and punched in the stomach and the face after arranging a date through an online dating app.

The 44-year-old woman had arranged to meet her date through the website but sadly she ended up being beaten up and robbed. She had arranged to meet the man in the foyer of her apartment at 1:30 am on Tuesday, December 8 in Tipton. Police are now appealing for information to help their investigation.

Shortly after the man turned up for the date two other men arrived and forced themselves into the woman’s flat. She was then beaten by all three men, who stole her keys and two iPhones.


According to West Midlands Police victim the was not terribly injured but is suffering from the “psychological impact” of the attack.

Police have released images of three men and said, “Luckily she didn’t sustain any serious injuries, but the psychological impact of such an attack cannot be underestimated. We’re determined to find those involved in this horrible incident, but we need your help.


“We’ve released images of three men we want to identify, and we’re appealing for anyone with information to come forward and tell us who they are.

“If you can help please get in touch via Live Chat on our website 8am – midnight. To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are. Please quote crime number 20SW/303887B/20.”

