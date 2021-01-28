‘Critical’ Covid Outbreak In Zaragoza Prison

‘CRITICAL’ Covid outbreak in Zaragoza and Tereul Prisons

The Tereul prison in the city of Aragon in eastern Spain has raised a critical alert as over half of all inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, while over 60 infections were reported in the women’s section of the Zuera prison in Zaragoza. Prison officials say they are worried that the serious outbreaks will lead to incidents if they are not brought under control, as tensions are running high amongst prisoners.

Sources reported that 104 of the 185 prisoners at the Teruel facility have tested positive, 50 in just the last few hours, and many are suffering from severe symptoms. Two staff at the prison are also in quarantine, and sources indicate that more cases may come to light in the coming hours. The Government Delegation has indicated that the situation is under control, but prison unions have heavily criticised the decision to only test staff who have been in very close contact with those infected.

Unions have also called for the facilities to be reinforced with more personnel, as isolation restrictions cause growing unrest with the prisoners, who are forbidden from using the courtyard or the communal areas of the prison.

Officials are struggling to determine the source of the outbreaks, as they insist that all visits and off-site activities were stopped on January 12.

Picassent prison in Valencia has also announced the suspension of all non-essential activities, after reporting a second coronavirus outbreak, bringing the number of inmates infected to 157. The move was announced by sources from the ACAIP-UGT civil servants union on Tuesday, January 27, who said that the “very complicated situation” had forced them to suspend inmate workshops, family visits and educational classes.

