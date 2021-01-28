Covid Heartbreak as Family Die After Christmas Celebration

COVID heartbreak as four members from the same family die after a Christmas Day celebration.

A Derby woman has been left distraught after a Christmas Day celebration has left four members of the family dead and a further member of the family became seriously ill.

The family had been shielding from the coronavirus since March but after government guidelines were relaxed and families permitted to meet for just one day, the family made the decision to meet up on Christmas Day.

Tracy Latham believes that her partner Darren Fisher aged 48, became infected with the deadly coronavirus after visiting his parent’s house on Christmas Day for only two hours.

The family celebration was small, but the very next week Darren, his parents David and Pat Fisher and his uncle Michael all tested positive for the coronavirus. Tragically the four members of the family have all now died from the virus and a further member of the family became seriously ill.

According to Ms Latham only Darren’s mother had any underlying health conditions. Talking to Derbyshire Live she said, “We don’t really know who passed it on.

“Nobody was ill – Mick had a bit of a tickle, but that was all.

“Darren’s mum said ‘we’ve got my brother (Michael) coming over’ as they had all been shielding.

“So they spent the day together – Pat and David, and Michael and his partner Gladis.

“Darren popped into them for a couple of hours to say hi, as they hadn’t seen each other for ages. It was a quick flying visit at around 9pm.”

The tragic deaths have left the family in shock and believing that the government has not done enough to combat the virus and that all celebrations of Christmas should have been cancelled.

