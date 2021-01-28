Covid-free Confrides asks for jabs

By
Linda Hall
-
0
PRECAUTIONS: Street-cleaning in Confrides Photo credit: Confrides town hall

MAYOR of Confrides, Ruben Pico, asked the Generalitat’s Health department to vaccinate all residents against Covid-19.

The small mountain town, which has a registered population of 187, is one of the few Alicante province municipalities that has been free of the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic last year.

Pico has written to the regional Health department pointing out that 40 per cent of Confrides’ residents are over 65 while two are more than 90.

“An outbreak here could turn into a real depopulation problem owing to residents’ ages,” the mayor told the provincial Spanish newspaper, Informacion.


“Once they have vaccinated those from the care homes, they should bear in mind the over-65s in small municipalities where infections would be a serious problem,” Pico said.

“We have asked for all residents to be vaccinated but if not, then they should vaccinate the elderly and those considered at risk. Prevention is better than cure,” he added.


