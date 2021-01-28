Covid Denier Dies A Day After Getting The Virus

COVID denier who refused to wear a mask has died a day after being diagnosed with the virus

A Covid denier’s devastated family members said they begged him to follow safety guidelines but 46-year-old Gary Matthews, from Shropshire, refused to wear a mask and believed firmly in Covid conspiracy theories. Sources told the Guardian that the man had been displaying symptoms for about a week before he tested positive for Covid; he died alone in his flat in Shrewsbury the following day.

Mr Matthews’ cousin Tristan Copeland told the media that he was “quite shy” and believed that he had been “led astray” by online conspiracy theorists. In fact, Mr Mathews had told a local conspiracy nut that he had asthma, but his family believe he said this to avoid having to wear a face mask.

Mr Copeland said:

“He and his friends had the mindset that they needed to go out and meet people to show they didn’t believe the government.

“I think he read a few stories which led him to distrust the media. Eventually, that led him to some climate change denial groups which he started posting on.

“When I came back to Shrewsbury we would hang out, and I would ask him if he actually believed this stuff. There was no swaying him. I’d show him a report to disprove the theory but he would come back with a less than reputable one that backed up his idea.

“It’s just a way of thinking and it is hard to break people out of that.

“He would tell me I was brainwashed by the media. This thinking is impenetrable when you are arguing with facts.”

Anti-lockdown Tory MP Sir Desmond Swayne has been asked to apologise after making comments which downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic. Sky News alleged Swayne described the pandemic as, “a manageable risk, particularly as figures have been manipulated… We’re told there is a deathly, deadly pandemic proceeding at the moment.”

