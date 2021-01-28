Covid claims five lives in the last 24 hours in Axarquia.

IN its daily update today (Thursday, January 28), the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 137 new infections.

-- Advertisement --



Four of the deaths have been reported in Velez-Malaga – which continues to be a stronghold in the region – and one in Benamocarra, the first the town has recorded since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry also announced 65 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 137 new infections, 83 are in Velez-Malaga.

There have been 15 reported in Nerja; 10 in Benamocarra; six in Rincon de la Victoria; five in Torrox; four in Alcaucin; three in Moclinejo; two in Almachar and Periana; and one in Algarrobo, El Borge, Competa, Iznate, Riogordo, Canillas de Aceituno and Macharaviaya.

As for recovered patients, 35 are in Velez-Málaga, six in Rincon de la Victoria and Algarrobo; five in Torrox; three in El Borge; two in Arenas, Salares and La Viñuela; and one in Nerja, Benamargosa, Iznate and Alcaucin.

The incidence rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days in the Axarquia Health District has fallen slightly and now stands at 1,078.5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in the Axarquia region, there have been 7,308 positives recorded, of which 3,753 have recovered and 112 people have died.

Velez-Malaga continues to have the highest number of Covid positives in the region and the police today revealed they have exceeded 2,000 sanctions for non-compliance since the start of the pandemic.

Data shows that between March 14, 2020, and January 25, 2021 officers reported a total of 2,031 violations for non-compliance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid claims five lives in last 24 hours in Axarquia”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.