‘Clone Firm’ Investment Scams Stole More Than £78 Million in 2020.

THE UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning to the public as reports of ‘clone firm’ investment scams increased by 29 per cent in April 2020 compared to March, when the UK went into its first lockdown.

Action Fraud data reveals consumers reported losses of more than £78 million (€88 million) between January-December 2020. Throughout 2020, consumers reported average losses of £45,242 (€51,140) each on average when investing with fraudsters imitating genuine investment firms. The data has been released as part of the FCA’s ScamSmart campaign, alongside advice to help investors avoid fake firms and protect their hard-earned cash.

The ongoing financial impact of Covid-19 may also make people more susceptible to these types of clone scams. 42 per cent of investors say they are currently worried about their finances because of the pandemic, and over three quarters (77 per cent) have or plan to make an investment within the next six months to help improve their financial situation.

However, the FCA highlights that even the most experienced investor could be at risk. Three quarters (75 per cent) of investors said they felt confident they could spot a scam. However, 77 per cent admitted they did not know or were unsure what a ‘clone investment firm’ was.

Clone firms are fake firms set up by scammers using the name, address and ‘Firm Reference Number’ (FRN) of real companies authorised by the FCA. Once set up, these fraudsters will then send sales materials linking to websites of legitimate firms to dupe potential investors into thinking they are the real firm when they are not.

The FCA is advising anyone considering an investment opportunity to check the Warning List of firms, which is updated daily, and not to deal with a firm that is not authorised by the FCA. The specific details of a firm, such as the telephone number and website address can be verified on the FCA Register (register.fca.org.uk).

The FCA also warns consumers to use the phone number on the FCA Register to make contact with an FCA authorised firm so as to be sure they are dealing with the real firm.

Even though two in five (38 per cent) investors said they would check the company’s Firm Reference Number (FRN), checking this alone isn’t enough. Scammers will often copy FRN numbers and encourage victims to check the FCA Register to prove their legitimacy.

How to protect yourself from clone investment firms:

1. Reject unsolicited investment offers whether made online, on social media or over the phone. Be wary even if you initiated contact.

2. Always check the FCA Register to make sure you’re dealing with an authorised firm and check the FCA Warning List of firms to avoid.

3. Only use the telephone number and email address on the FCA Register, not the contact details the firm gives you and look out for subtle differences.

4. Consider seeking impartial advice before investing.

Investors can test if they can spot an investment scam from a smart investment by taking the Scam or Smart quiz, visit www.fca.org.uk/scamsmart to find out more.

