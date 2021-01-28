CADIZ teacher jailed for three years for misappropriating thousands of euros

The director of a school in Sanlucar has been sentenced to three years behind bars by the Provincial Court of Cadiz for stealing more than €12,700 between November 2008 and June 2009. The teacher was found guilty of writing nine cheques from the school’s cheque book and forging the secretary’s signature before cashing them.

As well as the hefty prison sentence handed down for the crimes of fraud and falsification of public documents, the professor has been ordered to reimburse the school for the stolen €12,718.34 and pay a fine of €6 per day for 10 months. He has also been banned from teaching for a total of six years.

During the trial, testimony from both the head of studies and the secretary at the school were considered “reliable, solid and coherent.” They detailed how the convicted teacher was responsible for the centre’s accounting, and that he kept the school’s cheque books “in a locked drawer in his office.” Any cheque written required two signatures, and the secretary confirmed that the signature which appeared on each of the nine cheques did not belong to her. The Provincial Scientific Police Brigade also obtained a report from a handwriting specialist which confirmed this.

The teacher’s sentence is open to appeal at the Supreme Court.

