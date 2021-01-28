Breaking News – Portugal Closes Its Border With Spain.

-- Advertisement --



THE Government of Portugal has announced that the border with Spain will be closed as of this Friday (January 29) and for an initial period of two weeks, in an attempt to contain the worrying death rates from the coronavirus in the country, which have reached unprecedented levels.

Portuguese health authorities have just announced today (January 28) a new record number of deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours – with 303 fatalities – while there have been 16,432 new positive cases confirmed.

The Portuguese Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Cabrita, announced the border closure at the end of the debate on the renewal of the state of emergency in the Assembly of the Republic. The extension of this exceptional measure has gone ahead again with the support of the main parties.

The Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, admitted on Wednesday night in a television interview that the situation is “very bad” due to the “exponential” growth of infections in the third wave, which has also left “a dramatic number” of deaths.

Hospital pressure has been worrying António Costa’s government and had been considering sending patients to Spain before today’s announcement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Breaking News – Portugal Closes Its Border With Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.