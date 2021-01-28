Boris Johnson Dismisses Germany’s AstraZeneca Vaccine Age Claims.

THE UK’s Prime Minister defended the AstraZeneca vaccine after Germany recommended the shot be given only to under-65s.

Johnson said that he didn’t agree with the German assessment made by experts at the Standing Vaccine Commission at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). He stated that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is effective across all age groups.

Today (January 28), German health authorities confirmed that they do not advise those over the age of 65 to receive this particular vaccine, as they claim there is “insufficient data currently available to ascertain how effective the vaccination is above 65 years.”

However, speaking during a visit to a vaccine facility in Scotland, the PM said: “Our own authorities have made it very clear that they think the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is very good and efficacious.

Head of Immunisations at Public Health England, Mary Ramsay, said in a statement that: “The evidence that they’ve seen, that they’ve supplied, is that they think that it is effective across all age groups, and provides a good immune response across all age groups,” despite full efficacy data still being “patchy.”

“There were too few cases in older people in the AstraZeneca trials to observe precise levels of protection in this group, but data on immune responses were very reassuring,” she concluded.

European regulators are expected to decide on Friday whether to approve the shot.

