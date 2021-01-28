Bigastro Launches ‘Adopt A Tree’ Campaign

BIGASTRO launches new ‘Adopt a tree with Local Commerce’ campaign to help local business and the environment

Costa Blanca’s Bigastro has kicked off a green campaign that aims to support local businesses while also helping the city’s green areas. The Department of the Environment has re-launched the “Adopt a tree with Local Commerce” campaign, which officially began four years ago, and aims to distribute around 1,000 native fauna throughout the city. According to the Councillor of the Environment, Antoinio Meseguer, it is an initiative which continues to grow and draw more attention from local businesses every year.

The event runs from Thursday, January 28 until Sunday, January 31, celebrating the Valencian Community’s Arbour Day festival. Almost 1,000 businesses will receive rosemary, pine and carob plants over the course of the weekend, and will be asked to pass them on to other local stores.

The mayor of Bigastro hopes the initiative will encourage people to shop locally: “trips by car are reduced, you find quality and proximity services and aid to the local economy.”

In addition, the campaign plays a large role in keeping Bigastro green. The City Council will collect the plants once they have grown and transfer them to the parks around La Pedrera and the Ruta Alquibla. In this way, officials in the city hope to continue the tradition of supporting the environment and local merchants.

