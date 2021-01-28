Belgium Inspect AstraZeneca Plant to Verify Vaccine Production “Problems”.

THE Belgian authorities have inspected the AstraZeneca production plant in their country to verify the reality about the problems alleged by the pharmaceutical company for not serving the covid-19 vaccines contracted by the European Union in time.

Belgian’s Minister of Health, Frank Vandenbroucke, has confirmed that a team of European officials – Italian, Belgian and Spanish – have come to the plant of the pharmaceutical company based in the Belgian city of Seneffe, where they have collected documentation and information proving the problems of production alleged by the company to justify the breach of the delivery contract.

The Belgian inspection action responds to a request from the European Commission in the midst of a dispute with the pharmaceutical company that has produced a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 together with the University of Oxford.

Vaccines committed for the third quarter will not be able to be delivered, AstraZeneca announced last week, triggering a serious crisis among European countries. Italy has threatened the company by taking it to court alone.

Yesterday (January 27), the EU demanded vaccine doses from AstraZeneca’s UK production plant, stating that AstraZeneca must take coronavirus vaccines from UK factories to make up a shortfall in supplies to its member states, a demand that could unleash an explosive post-Brexit political fight.

The European Commission and representatives of the EU countries held a meeting yesterday, the third this week, with the CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, which did not serve to clarify the doubts that Brussels has about the delivery of the vaccines.

The pharmaceutical company explained to the European Commission that it will only be able to deliver 25 per cent of the signed doses, according to European sources, due to the poor performance of some processes in a plant in Belgium.

