Barceló: Those Who Broke Vaccine Protocol Should Not Get Second Dose.

VALENCIAN Health Minister Ana Barceló has given instructions for those people who are improperly vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, not to be given the second dose – for the moment.

Barceló has sent an instruction to the General Directorate of Public Health, to adopt the necessary measures and issue the pertinent instructions so that said dose is not administered at the moment.

The President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig stated last week that: “There are people who have skipped these protocols” and “none of the people who have received this vaccine in an appropriate way should receive the second dose.”

Barceló has asked the Bioethics Committee of the Valencian Community for a report on whether or not to complete the vaccination process of the affected people now.

Barceló herself confirmed yesterday (January 26) that she has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and in fact, stated that she will be the last to do so: “Like the one who says, the captain must always to be the last one to leave the ship, therefore I will be the last one to be vaccinated.”

The final decision will be made after knowing the proposals of the Bioethics Committee, although its reports are not binding.

Which may be a good thing for Barceló and Puig, as recently the President of the Bioethics Committee, Federico De Montalvo Jääskeläinen, defended those who failed to comply with the vaccination protocol, stating that he believes that the second dose must be administered (contrary to what is proposed by the Valencian Community and Castilla y León) because if not, he believes it would be playing with the health of these people.

