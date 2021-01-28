Argentina Restricts Flights to and from Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the US.

-- Advertisement --



THE Government of Argentina has formalised restrictions and the reduction of the frequency of flights to and from the United States, Europe, Mexico and Brazil due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the country.

This reduction announced on Wednesday, January 27, of between 30 and 50 per cent from these countries has the objective of “reducing the possibilities of entry of new strains into the country, allowing an exact control and monitoring of the number of passengers per day,” explained the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni.

Argentina registered 10,843 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the number of positives to 1,896,053, while deaths rose to 47,435 after 182 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The country will hopefully be boosted by the third shipment of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, which has been delayed for several days, after it took off from Moscow bound for Buenos Aires and is scheduled to land in the Latin American country today (January 28).

Argentina began its COVID vaccination plan on December 29 with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V after the Argentine President, Alberto Fernández, announced on December 18 the continuity, in principle until next January 31, of the health measures adopted since March 20, 2020, as a result of the pandemic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Argentina Restricts Flights to and from Mexico, Brazil, Europe and the US”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.