Another Spanish Bishop dies of Covid as Juan del Río Martín passes away.

-- Advertisement --



MONSIGNOR Juan del Río Martín died aged 73 this morning (January 28) at the Gómez Ulla Defence General Hospital after a week hospitalised for coronavirus.

The Castrense Archbishop of Spain and president of the Episcopal Commission for Social Communications entered the ICU last Thursday and had been suffering from a severe fever and kidney complications since Monday, which he was sadly not able to overcome.

The military chaplains, the government teams of the Archdiocese and the Seminary ‘San Juan Pablo II’, the seminarians and the staff of the Curia join the family in these moments of pain and “raise their prayers for the eternal rest of who was their Shepherd.”

Del Río Martín was ordained a priest on February 2, 1974, in Sevilla and on June 29, 2000, he was appointed second Bishop of the Diocese of Asidonia-Jerez by John Paul II. His consecration was carried out by the Apostolic Nuncio in Spain Manuel Monteiro de Castro on September 23 of that year. Benedict XVI appointed him Archbishop of Spain and Apostolic Administrator of Asidonia-Jerez, with the ordinary powers of all resident bishops, on June 30, 2008.

He is the second Spanish Bishop to die from the pandemic after Antonio Algora passed away from Covid complications in Madrid on October 15 at the age of 80. Algora was a Spanish prelate of the Catholic Church who served as bishop of Teruel and Albarracín from 1985 to 2003 and Ciudad Real from 2003 to 2016.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Another Spanish Bishop dies of covid as Juan del Río Martín passes away”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.