Andalucia Adds New Restrictions to Seven Malaga Municipalities

THE JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA has announced new restrictions for municipalities across Malaga Province that have exceeded 1000 Covid cases per 100,000 people.

The Junta has announced perimeter closures for seven Malaga municipalities that have exceeded 1000 cases per 100,000 people. These are : Benamargosa, Colmenar, Iznate, Istan, Fuente de Piedra, Villanueva de Tapia, and Macharaviaya.

The new measures will come into effect at midnight on Saturday, January 30th. Residents of these areas will be prohibited from venturing out of them, nor will outsiders be permitted to visit them.

The Junta also added the municipality of Pizarra to join the 35 Malaga areas where hospitality and non-essential commerce is banned. Due to a drop in cases, Malaga’s capital will not have any new restrictions applied to its locals.

The total list of Malaga towns with perimeter closures and a ban on non-essential commerce is as follows:

Alameda, Alcaucín, Alfarnate, Alfarnatejo, Algatocín, Alhaurín de la Torre, Alhaurín el Grande, Almargen, Álora, Ardales, Arriate, Benamocarra, Benarrabá, Cartajima, Casabermeja, Cañete la Real, Coín, Cútar, El Borge, Estepona, Faraján, Igualeja, Manilva, Marbella, Moclinejo, Mollina, Monda, Pizarra, Ronda, Salares, Teba, Tolox, Villanueva del Rosario, Villanueva del Trabuco and Vélez-Málaga.

Meanwhile, the following municipalities have yet to impose a ban on non-essential commerce, though perimeter bans remain in place:

Algarrobo, Almáchar, Alozaina, Antequera, Archez, Archidona, Benalmádena, Benamargosa, Canillas de Albaida, Campillos, Carratraca, Casares, Colmenar, Comares, Cortes de la Frontera, Cuevas de San Marcos, Cártama, Fuengirola, Fuente de Piedra, Gaucín, Genalguacil, Humilladero, Istán, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Mijas, Montejaque, Málaga, Ojén, Periana, Rincón de la Victoria, Riogordo, Sayalonga, Torremolinos, Torrox, Totalán, Villanueva de la Concepción, Villanueva de Tapia, Viñuela and Yunquera.

