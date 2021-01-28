Alumuñecar Firefighters ‘in action’ more than 300 times in 2020.

The crews carried out 304 performances last year, not only in Almuñecar, but also in Jete, Otivar, Itrabo, and Motril, according to Security Councillor Paco Robles Rivas.

Almuñécar Fire Park is currently home to 19 personnel: 12 firefighters-drivers, six corporals and a Chief of Service.

Although the vast majority of services or performances took place in Almuñecar (269) and La Horseshoe (23), they also responded to calls further afield to deal with a vast range of incidents.

“The most prominent performances focused on support for home health services, road cleaning, animal rescue, house opening and tree falling,” said Rivas.

“In terms of fires, they related to vehicles, forest areas, housing and crops.

And in addition, they dealt with flooding in basements or homes, rescues of people, whether in lifts or injured or deceased, along with landslides, demolition of cornices and preventative actions.

“To all of this we must also add that they attended to up to a dozen false alarms,” added the councillor.

On Tuesday, January 26, seven firefighters were involved in extinguishing a house fire in Puerta del Mar which fortunately caused only material damage.

The blaze damaged a bedroom and furniture, but there were no reported injuries.

