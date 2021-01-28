Altea’s Club Nautico temporarily becalmed

Linda Hall
Altea's Club Nautico temporarily becalmed
CLUB NAUTICO: Ticking over thanks to its dry dock and port services Photo credit: Altea town hall

OWING to the regional government’s latest anti-Covid restrictions, Altea’s Club Nauticco has had to close its restaurant and sailing school.

A statement from the yacht club explained that throughout lockdown and afterwards it has had to adapt to the Generalitat’s recommendations and measures which have limited the activities of its different departments.

As this created an unmaintainable economic situation for the club, which is non-profitmaking, it was necessary to furlough staff with ERTE temporary redundancies last March.

With the latest measures that came into force on January 21, banning all sports activities organised by clubs and sports centres, Altea’s yacht club has once again had to furlough staff, affecting office personnel and the Bon Vent restaurant.


Despite the restrictions, the club’s port services and dry docks are still 100 per cent operative.

“This is a positive factor that helps to support the club’s finances at a time like this, especially as it is during the winter months when boats are repaired and overhauled,” Club sources said.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

