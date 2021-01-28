Altea’s Club Nautico temporarily becalmed

OWING to the regional government’s latest anti-Covid restrictions, Altea’s Club Nauticco has had to close its restaurant and sailing school.

A statement from the yacht club explained that throughout lockdown and afterwards it has had to adapt to the Generalitat’s recommendations and measures which have limited the activities of its different departments.

As this created an unmaintainable economic situation for the club, which is non-profitmaking, it was necessary to furlough staff with ERTE temporary redundancies last March.

With the latest measures that came into force on January 21, banning all sports activities organised by clubs and sports centres, Altea’s yacht club has once again had to furlough staff, affecting office personnel and the Bon Vent restaurant.

Despite the restrictions, the club’s port services and dry docks are still 100 per cent operative.

“This is a positive factor that helps to support the club’s finances at a time like this, especially as it is during the winter months when boats are repaired and overhauled,” Club sources said.

