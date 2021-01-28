Almuñécar steps up the fight against the spread of Covid as it prepared to increase and intensify surveillance and control in areas of affluence, shops and access to the municipality.

The Local Police of Almuñécar will ramp up patrols and controls in and around the town, along with access points, as well as monitoring capacity in commercial areas.

-- Advertisement --



The proposals have been agreed by the Board of Spokespersons of the Consistory (PP, CA, PSOE, Mas Almuñécar, Ciudadanos and IU-Podemos) who met telematically, chaired by Mayor Trinidad Herrera.

Herrera expressed “the municipal government’s concern regarding the increase in cases in recent weeks in Almuñécar and La Herradura, which has even led to the perimeter closure of the municipality by exceeding the rate of 500 infected per each 100,000 inhabitants.

“All the necessary efforts are being made by the municipal administration to try to sustain the advance of the pandemic.

Herrera emphasised that the entrances at all of the town’s educational facilities will continue to be disinfected daily, and all playgrounds and sports facilities located on the beaches will remain closed.

A disinfection campaign is also being followed in classrooms where a positive has been detected.

Likewise, public awareness campaigns will be increased on the importance of extremely following sanitary regulations, avoiding parties and family gatherings of more than four people, as well as parties and meetings.

“Avoid as much as possible municipal events where citizens can gather and wear a mask at all times,” said Herrera.

“The importance of the individual effort of each one of us is the future of all our people. Each one of us knows the steps to follow and the measures to take with this disease that is destroying our social and business fabric and what is worse, it is costing the lives of thousands of people daily.

“On behalf of the council, thank you to the health workers who day by day are working tirelessly and putting their own lives at risk to continue fighting to save the lives of others.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almuñécar steps up the fight against the spread of Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.