Alicante Hospitals Double ICU Beds

ALICANTE hospitals forced to double the amount of ICU beds available for ICU patients

Due to the staggering increase in Covid-related hospital admissions in the Alicante region, the number of beds available for critically-ill ICU patients has had to be doubled. More than 700 additional beds for non-critical patients have also been added throughout facilities in the areas, adding to the 3,500 previously available prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most hospitals in the region still have beds available for patients and in many places, contingency plans haven’t been needed yet, perhaps suggesting that the situation may be “stabilising,” according to the director of the General Hospital of Elche, Carlos Javier Gosálbez.

“The pressure we are experiencing in the centre is very high, 200 per cent. That does not mean collapse, on the contrary, we are working non-stop; I want to thank all the workers for the great effort. The Vinalopó Hospital yesterday had about 50 free beds on the floor. The centre has a contingency plan that allows, in a flexible way, to set up spaces according to needs, and monitors more than 100 patients from home.


Meanwhile, bosses at the General University Hospital of Elche have denounced to local police a video published by a young woman on social media claiming that Covid is a “hoax” and that the hospitals are actually empty.

