Alicante Beats its Temperature Record in January by Reaching 29.2º.

IN just ten days the province has gone from snowfall, frost and a minimum of four degrees on the coast to enjoying an almost pre-summer week.

The tropical maritime air and the west wind have caused the thermometers in Alicante to reach 29.2 degrees in the middle of January – equalling the historical record of 1982 – and registering the maximum temperature in Spain today (January 28), according to figures reported by the Observatory of Climatology of the University of Alicante.

OTHER MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES RECORDED TODAY IN THE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

Xàbia – 26.7 degrees

Castelló de la Plana – 25.7

Miramar – 25.6

Oliva – 25.5

Pego – 25.4

Benidorm – 25.3

Xàtiva and Sagunt (Valencia) – 25.1

Alicante and Elche – 25

Llíria (Valencia) – 24.9

Interestingly, the number of daily records of high temperatures is much higher than that of lows during the last decade: between 2010 and 2020 there were 19 records of low temperatures by 124 of high temperatures when in a stable climate they should be 55-55. This shows that records for high temperatures are more frequent and that cold days are increasingly rare.

