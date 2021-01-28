160 new companies opened in Mijas during 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Even with the global coronavirus pandemic raging throughout most of 2020 the town of Mijas in Spain has announced good news in the form of some 160 new businesses opening during the year.

Andrés Ruiz, mayor of Industria de Mijas made the announcement on the 160 new businesses in the area and said this “data is important, taking into account the situation we live in, so we want to thank all those entrepreneurs who have undertaken their efforts in our city and who contribute to the generation of employment that is so important at the moment.”

Speaking about the struggles of other businesses during the year he said that the closure of others establishments due to the global pandemic has been regrettable.

Ruiz explained how government departments have been streamlining procedures in order to make it easier for people to undertake new business opportunities and to do so in the “shortest amount of time possible”. It is hoped this will help boost the local economy.

There is a new trend in the town, as new businesses are moving away from the catering and hospitality sectors in favour of the creation of real estate facilities and professional offices.

