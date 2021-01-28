14 Years Since the Last Great Snowfall in Albox

14 Years Since the Last Great Snowfall in Albox Credit: Pixabay

IT is now 14 years since the last great snowfall in Albox, Almeria.

Storm Filomena caused heavy snow across many parts of Spain and this has caused many locals from Albox and surrounding areas to remember the last great snowfall that they experienced.

Albox was hit by heavy snow 14 years ago on January 27, and it was the last great snowfall to be seen in the Almanzora valley.

It is only every few decades that Albox and low-lying areas get treated to heavy snow, and this unusual scene was witnessed on January 27, in 2007. Local areas tend to see snow every year for example in the Sierra de las Estancias where you can find the Saliente Sanctuary, but is an unusual sight in the urban town of Albox.


According to Juan Jesús Maestre, from the Albox and Almanzora Valley Astronomical and Meteorological Station (OMAA). The conditions that caused storm Filomena were similar to those seen 14 years ago.

Maestre said, “it is an invasion of continental polar air from the north throughout Europe, an anticyclone blocking the circulation from the west to Europe and an Atlantic storm, which dodges the anticyclone from the south until it collides with the polar mass settled in the peninsula “.


These atmospheric conditions favour heavy snowfall at low elevations according to the expert.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "14 Years Since the Last Great Snowfall in Albox".





