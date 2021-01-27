WOMAN’S dangerous acrobatics to clean seventh story blinds despite her age.

Shocking images have surfaced of the dangerous acrobatics carried out by an elderly woman as she hangs out of her seventh storey window to clean her blinds.

The woman can be seen wearing a dressing robe and slippers or sandals as she hangs outside the seventh story apartment, with her only means of safety being her tenuous grip on the window. The shocking images were taken by a neighbour and show the woman in Gijon in Asturias behaving as if cleaning her windows like this were an everyday feat.

After the images were shown on social media people were quick to show their shock and call the woman “reckless”.

A neighbour who lives in the opposite building was able to record her as she risked her life and dangled out the window. The neighbour that took the video explained that “she will be about 66 years old or older.” The neighbour also spoke about the fact that there are no safety measures to prevent a fall.

The video was taken near the Isabel la Catolica Park in Gijon, and as it was shared on social media, some followers on Twitter made jokes this could be a “new challenge” while others suggested safer measures for cleaning the blinds. Many were quick to call the woman reckless.

