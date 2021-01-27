Woman arrested for endangering life of man doing rope access work

A WOMAN was arrested in Benidorm, Alicante, after cutting the safety rope of a man carrying out rope access work on the 13 floor of an apartment building.

The National Police questioned a married couple, aged 51 and 60, for the alleged attempted homicide of a man carrying out rope access work on a building in the town.

The husband was released after police discovered that the woman was alone in the house at the time the rope was cut.

She reportedly did it because she did not agree with the repair work which he was carrying out and which had been approved by the residents’ association.

According to the police, two workers saw how a person was handling the main rope from a twentieth storey window, and realised that the secondary or safety rope had already been cut by the same person. The worker grabbed onto a ledge so he wouldn’t fall and his colleagues began calling for help. With all the commotion, the woman let go of the rope and hid indoors.

The workers got to the ground and to safety without injuries and alerted the police.

When they arrived, they confirmed that the rope had been cut with a knife and went to the apartment where the woman had been seen. The couple told them that the workers had broken the hinges on one of their windows and denied having cut the rope.

However, the testimony of the workers and witnesses confirmed their initial suspicions, and the woman was arrested. The police have said that the woman may have psychiatric problems. She has since been released with charges.

