WHO Warns 75% of Vaccines are Concentrated in Only Ten Countries.

SPEAKING in the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe, the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned today (January 27), that 75 per cent of the vaccines already in place are concentrated in only ten countries, claiming that the vaccination campaign is egalitarian.

“Vaccines against COVID-19 are being administered in 50 countries around the world, almost all of them rich nations. 75 per cent of the doses have been deployed in only ten countries,” he said during the debate on the practical considerations of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Tedros, it would be wrong for younger and healthier adults in rich countries to get vaccinated before the elderly and health workers in poor countries. “I hope you understand it,” he pointed out. “The situation is aggravated by the fact that most manufacturers have prioritised regulatory approval in rich countries, instead of submitting complete dossiers to the WHO for the emergency list,” he denounced.

The WHO director was concerned about the “real danger” that the vaccine will only bring hope to rich countries while much of the world is left behind, and has affirmed that bilateral agreements between companies and countries are causing a race of prices.

