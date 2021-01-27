Valencian Health Minister Ana Barceló: “I will be the last to be vaccinated. The captain must always be the last to leave the ship.”

THE Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, confirmed on Tuesday, January 26 that she has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and in fact stated that she will be the last to do so: “Like the one who says, the captain must always to be the last one to leave the ship, therefore I will be the last one to be vaccinated.”

Barceló, in an interview in the Open Debate of the 8 Mediterrani, asked about the irregularities that are being detected in the order of administration of the roads against SARS-CoV-2, stressed that “all the autonomous communities must be vaccinated by the order in which it has been established in the Strategy of the Ministry.”

On the other hand, she warned that all the indicators show that the situation in the Valencian territory is “high risk,” stating that it is “the responsibility of residents to comply with all the measures that have been established.”

In that sense, she commented that they would not like “having to hospitalise anyone but continue to carry this situation as far as possible without more income, which sometimes end up in the ICU with an outcome that is sometimes terrible.”

On Monday (January 25), she acknowledged that the Valencian Community is struggling under the pressure of the third wave of the pandemic, stating: “We are going through the most difficult moment of the entire pandemic.”

