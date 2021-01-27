VALENCIA waves goodbye to Zara as the clothing giant closes eight stores

The Inditex group has announced the closure of eight of its Zara and Massimo stores in the Valencian Community as part of its global plan during the coronavirus pandemic, which will see a total of 1,200 stores around the globe shut up shop, with almost 300 in Spain. The retail giant has confirmed that 80 of the Spanish shops will remain closed until April 2022.

The first to go was Massimo Dutti in the El Saler shopping centre on Tuesday, January 26; Zara and lefties on Calle Ruzafa will close on January 30, closely followed by the premises in Xativa, Benidorm, Alco and Alicante. In addition, Zara Home in the Arena shopping centre has also been closed.

The closures will result in the relocation of more than 800 employees according to sources from the UGT and CCOO unions, who added that the closure of the Inditex stores will have a huge impact of the Community’s economy.

The future of Amancio Ortega group brands such as Uterqüe, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius Bershka and Oysho also looks increasingly uncertain.

According to a report by Ernst & Young, the fashion retail sector in Spain accounts for 2.8 per cent of the total GDP of the country. After the total lockdown at the beginning of the first wave of the pandemic, a massive 15 per cent of these stores were unable to reopen due to their losses, a figure which the report claims is now as high as 25 per cent in some areas. If things don’t improve soon, “40 per cent of businesses and 100,000 jobs could disappear,” the report concludes.

