US Put On ‘Heightened Terrorist Threat’ Alert Through APRIL.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is citing the Capitol unrest to declare a heightened threat of domestic terrorism through April, saying some “individuals” might be frustrated with the Biden administration.

The National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin issued Wednesday warns that “some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.” -- Advertisement --



The DHS claims that “some” domestic violent extremists (DVE) “may be emboldened” by the January 6 “breach” of the US Capitol to “target elected officials and government facilities.”

In the accompanying press release, the DHS admits it “does not have any information to indicate a specific, credible plot” but that “violent riots have continued in recent days” – likely a reference to the ongoing violence in Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington perpetrated by ‘Antifa’ activists, as no riots by supporters of the former President Donald Trump have materialized.

The alleged threat of a “huge uprising” by Trump supporters following the Capitol riot, supposedly from an FBI bulletin that was never made public, was cited as justification for deploying 25,000 National Guard troops in Washington, DC and holding Biden’s inauguration in front of an empty National Mall. Not only was there no uprising, there were hardly any demonstrators, whether in DC or in any other US state capital.

