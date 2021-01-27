US Police Chief Gets Second Vaccine While Community Remains Hesitant

US Police Chief Gets Second COVID Vaccine While Community Remains Hesitant.

GRAND RAPIDS Police Chief Eric Payne urges the local community to get vaccinated after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, January 26 at Mercy Health-Saint Mary’s.

While the vaccination is not mandated for GRPD employees, Chief Payne expects the vast majority of his personnel will receive the vaccine. “I understand some people’s hesitancy,” Chief Payne stated. “But this is a very important measure and one I have full confidence in.”

Payne stated that there is still some resistance in the local community to take the vaccine despite COVID taking its toll on everyone, with some being hit harder than others, such as “those lacking access to healthcare.”

“There is a lot of hype and misinformation out there,” said Chief Payne. “I encourage everyone to do some research and then make the best decision for themselves and the community.”

“I’d like to thank all of the healthcare professionals and agencies that have worked so hard to make the vaccine available and administered so efficiently, particularly Mercy Health-Saint Mary’s,” Chief Payne said.