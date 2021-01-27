UK Aviation Authority Allows Boeing 737 MAX to Resume Flights.

BRITAIN’S Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced the decision hours after the Boeing aircraft was declared safe by European authorities – allowing a return to service of the troubled passenger jet following “software upgrades & electrical working rework.”

The announcement comes after the 737 Max was grounded worldwide after – tragically – 346 people died in two crashes almost two years ago.

EASA executive director Patrick Ky said: “We have every confidence that the aircraft is safe, which is the precondition for giving our approval.

“But we will continue to monitor 737 MAX operations closely as the aircraft resumes service.”

“We have reached a significant milestone on a long road,” Patrick Ky continued. “We asked difficult questions until we got answers and pushed for solutions which satisfied our exacting safety requirements.”

The news will further anger grieving relatives of some of the 346 crash victims, who say the move is far too premature.

France-based victims’ group, Solidarity and Justice, called the move “premature, inappropriate and even dangerous.”

The United States lifted its own ban in November, followed by Brazil and Canada. China, which was first to ban the plane after the second crash in March 2019 and which represents a quarter of MAX sales, has not yet said when it will act.

