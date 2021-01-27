Transsexual sentenced for hitting assistant who wouldn’t let her try on bras

A TRANSSEXUAL woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for attacking the assistant of a lingerie boutique who didn’t allow her to try on bras.

A court in Valladolid has also sentenced her to pay the victim €1,500 in compensation.

The transsexual woman had also filed a claim against the shop assistant for an alleged hate crime and was asking for 18 months in prison for her and €700 in compensation.

The court has ruled in favour of the shop assistant, who didn’t allow the client, who she believed to be a man, into the changing rooms due to company policy, not because she was discriminating against transsexuals.

The events took place in March 2019 and after being denied access to the changing rooms, the transsexual woman walked out. However, she returned minutes later claiming that she was being discriminated against. The shop assistant still wouldn’t let her in and offered her the complaints book, which is when the client reacted violently and knocked a display to the floor.

The two fought and the shop assistant was punched in the face. Another assistant from a nearby shop came to stop the fight and held the client until the shopping centre security guards arrived.

