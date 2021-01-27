The Alhambra in Granada checked for earthquake damage

THE Board of Directors of the Alhambra in Granada has announced that one of the access routes has been closed to inspect and evaluate possible damages caused by the recent earthquakes.

The Cuesta del Rey Chico road is closed, the Alhambra announced on their Twitter profile today, Wednesday, January 27. In any case, due to current Coronavirus restrictions, the complex remains closed to visitors.

The rest of the Alhambra Palace, Carlos V Palace and Generalife Gardens are also being inspected for possible damages.

The Archbishopric of Granada has not announced any damages to the buildings which they manage, including the Cathedral, the Royal Chapel, La Cartuja Monastery and the Sacromonte Abbey.

There were almost 50 tremors last night in the Granada area, some of them measuring up to 4.5 degrees on the Richter scale, keeping residents awake in fear while many of them headed to the streets throughout the night.

Some material damages have been registered, so the Junta de Andalucia has decreed pre-emergency status in the province.

The tremors, with epicentres in Santa Fe, Atarfe and Cullar Vega, were felt in other provinces such as Cordoba, Malaga and Jaen.

Santa Fe was the worst affected area with numerous damages to buildings. The local council has suspended lessons.

The Junta de Andalucia has issued recommendations on what to do in case of an earthquake.

Before:

Prepare a backpack for each member of the family with a First Aid kit, torch, battery operated radio, batteries, whistle, water and food, and make sure they are easily accessible.

Check building structures which could collapse as well as electric, water and gas supply.

Make sure that heavy objects which could fall are fixed in place and keep toxic or flammable products in places where they can’t leak.

During:

Keep calm and if inside, remain under a stable structure such as a table, bed, door frame or load bearing wall or pillar. Keep away from windows and falling objects.

If outdoors, keep away from buildings which could be damaged and remain in open areas, whether there is no traffic. Don’t run in or out of buildings.

If driving, stop the vehicle and remain inside.

Do not use lighters or matches.

After:

Get everyone together and outside, unless a person is seriously injured, then they should be kept still, unless they are in immediate danger from fire or debris.

Do not use lifts.

Check gas, water and electricity supplies by looking and sniffing but do not turn anything on.

Avoid using phones unless it is to contact the emergency services.

Turn on the radio to listen for official announcements.

Do not drink tap water as it could be contaminated.

