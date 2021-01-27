Teen Dies and Two Wounded After Horror Dublin Knife Fight

A TEENAGE boy has lost his life and two others have been wounded following a horror knife fight on the streets of inner-city Dublin.

A 16-year old teenage boy was killed and two others injured after a fight reportedly broke out between two groups of young people in the East Wall area of inner city Dublin – Ireland’s troubled capital.

According to Gardai, at 9:20 PM officers arrived at the scene where a large group of teenage boys and girls were locked in an altercation with another group of youths, which may have contained some adults. Three victims were found wounded – two critically – and one sadly passed away from his stab wounds hours later in the Mater hospital. Another youth remains in serious condition in hospital.

Detectives have sealed off the road as a murder scene as they probe the shocking incident and have launched an appeal for information and witnesses. Despite being a centre of the European tech sector and a popular tourist destination, Dublin suffers from chronic levels of violence and street crime– particularly in its marginalised north inner city.

