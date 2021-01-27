Survivors and Political Leaders Light Candles In Remembrance Holocaust Memorial Day.



Survivors, royals and political leaders have lit candles in remembrance as part of commemorations to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Households across the UK were asked to light candles and place them in their windows at 8 pm, to “remember those who were murdered for who they were” and “stand against prejudice and hatred today”.

As part of the Light the Darkness theme, landmarks including the London Eye, Cardiff Castle and Wembley Stadium have been lit up purple. Wednesday, January 27, marks seventy-six years to the day since Auschwitz was liberated, as part of a Nazi genocide in which six million Jews and millions of others were murdered.

