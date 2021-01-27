Successful Lawsuit Against Volkswagen Benefits 552 Valencian Residents.

AFTER five years of court battles between the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) and Volkswagen Spain: “Justice has been done.”

The OCU battled automobile giants Volkswagen over the firm’s rigged engines, known as the “Dieselgate” scandal, which affected 5,444 – 552 of them from the Valencian Community – 303 from València, 198 from Alicante and 51 from Castelló.

The OCU took Volkswagen Spain to court with a lawsuit in which they requested that “the deception of the Volkswagen group in manipulating its diesel engines, falsifying the true emissions” be recognised.

“We requested for those affected to be compensated for damages caused by this deception amounting to 3,000 euros per affected,” they announced and the judge has agreed with them.

Those affected can also demand the repair of all affected vehicles, by modifying, free of charge, the installed software or by changing the hardware if necessary, as stated in the judgment. The judge also orders the subsidiary of the German car group to cease this “unfair” conduct that it prohibits for the future.

The ruling obliges the Spanish subsidiary of the German group to compensate each affected person with 3,000 euros after the OCU’s lawsuit. The Volkswagen subsidiary has already announced that it will appeal the ruling.

