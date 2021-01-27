Spain’s capital records 78 deaths – highest daily toll since April 2020

Spain’s capital records 78 deaths – its highest daily toll since April 25, 2020.

THE Community of Madrid has recorded 78 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, which represents a new record of daily fatalities since the first wave, in which it exceeded 100.

Today’s figure is up 15 on the previous record of 63, registered on Thursday, January 21.

The Department of Health also announced 6,383 infections today, of which 5,119 have been notified in the last 24 hours.

The cases remain on an upward trend, exceeding by almost 1,000 those reported yesterday, Tuesday, January 26, and surpassing the 6,344 reported seven days ago.

On a positive note, the number of hospitalised patients has dropped slightly to 4,255, the lowest figure so far this week, but still above data from a week ago.

Madrid has now officially recorded 13,917 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Autonomous communities are calling for “changes now” in the country’s battle against Covid.

Salvador Illa and the Spanish Government have rejected repeated calls from different leaders of the Autonomous Communities to impose further restrictions across the country, or at least allow the Communities to do so themselves.

