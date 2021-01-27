SEN PATRICK LEAHY, 80, Is Taken To Hospital Just Hours After Presiding Over Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial



Sen Patrick Leahy, Vermont’s 80-year-old Democrat, was hospitalised on Tuesday (January 26) just hours after he had presided over the opening of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Leahy is third in the line of succession, and the most senior Democrat in the Senate, and his spokesman David Carle told ABC News, “This evening, Sen. Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well. He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician”.

He added, “Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital for observation, where he is now, and where he is being evaluated”.

Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, explained that Sen. Leahy was presiding over this trial because Chief Justice John Roberts, who had overseen Trump’s first impeachment trial had decided not to oversee this one, as Trump was no longer in office.

The second-highest-ranking Senate Democrat, Sen. Dick Durbin, told Wolf Blitzer that Sen. Leahy would most likely be back in the chamber on Wednesday, saying, “Pat Leahy’s wife, Marcelle, is a nurse, and she’s with him, and this was just an abundance of caution”

He added, “He was feeling uncomfortable, as you mentioned, so they wanted to give him a trip to the hospital so they can watch him for a little while”.

The Senator’s hospitalization came shortly after the impeachment trial began on Tuesday afternoon with his swearing-in, and then Leahy swore in the rest of the Senate, with senators going four at a time to sign an “oath book” as jurors for the trial.

