Ryanair Extends Zero Flight Change Fee

Irish airline giant Ryanair has announced it will extend its promotion allowing free flight changes for all customers who book with them before March 31, 2021. Europe’s top airline said that it was hoping to offer customers more peace of mind when booking holidays, due to the constant changes to travel restrictions, but that they are confident normal services will resume for spring and summer 2021. The company is also allowing customers to move up to two booking dates until October 2021.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “If your plans change, so can your booking. To provide as much flexibility and confidence as possible for Ryanair customers, we have extended our € zero flight change fee for all bookings made in Jan, Feb & Mar.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, Ryanair is now allowing up to two free flight date changes on all such bookings up until 31st Oct 2021. Customers can now book flights to see family & friends this Easter or book a well-deserved Summer 2021 break with confidence knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so with a € zero change fee until the end of Oct 2021”.

Meanwhile, the UK government is casting further doubts on whether Brits will be able to travel abroad at all this year. On Wednesday, January 27, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that some 22 countries would be put on a ‘red list,’ meaning that passengers travelling from these countries to the UK will be forced to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel, at their own expense. Although the official list of countries is yet to be released, Portugal, Brazil and South Africa are all believed to be included.

In addition, Home Secretary Priti Patel, reiterated that Brits travelling abroad would be questioned at airports, and turned away if they failed to prove their reasons for travelling were essential.

“Going on holiday is not a valid reason to travel,” she said.

