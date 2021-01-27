Russia Lifts Main COVID Restrictions as Infections Drop.

THE Moscow authorities, the main focus of COVID-19 in Russia, have lifted the main sanitary restrictions today (January 27) imposed to stop the pandemic after verifying a downward trend in the number of infections with less than 2,000 a day.

Specifically, the requirement for all companies to keep 30 per cent of their employees working from home, which was decreed on October 5, has been repealed. Therefore, the decision on whether workers can return to their offices is, as of today, in the hands of the heads of companies and institutions. However, the rule is being maintained for those over 65 or with chronic diseases.

The mayor’s office has also allowed restaurants, bars and nightclubs to reopen between 11pm and 6am.

In the last day, 1,837 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Moscow, the lowest figure since September 26.

Yesterday (January 26), it was announced that German Councillor Angela Merkel supports the entry of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine into the EU.

Merkel reiterated her willingness to cooperate with Russia to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and offered technical support to Moscow in the process of requesting authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

