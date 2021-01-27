Pamela Anderson Secretly Married Her Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst on Christmas Eve.

PAMELA ANDERSON has secretly married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, the Baywatch actress tied the knot on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her Canadian home, according to reports.

“I’m exactly where I need to be—in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” Anderson told a close friend.

The Playboy model said the two had married on “on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago,” adding, “This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Anderson was dating Hayhurst after divorcing husband Jon Peters, to whom she was married for only 12 days. “He’s in his 40s. A real man, finally,” a friend of Anderson told Page Six of Hayhurst. “He knows how to handle her. It’s very cool to see. She’s completely comfortable, and they’re never out of each other’s sight.”

The bombshell was first married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. She then married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. She went on to marry music producer Rick Solomon twice, first in 2007, which ended with an annulment, and again in 2013. Anderson then married Peters in January 2020.

Peters claimed Anderson dumped him after he paid off her debts, which Anderson denied. He then went back to his ex-fiancée, whom he had left for Anderson.

