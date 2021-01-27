ONCE Kiosk

-- Advertisement --



ONCE the organisation which runs the lottery for those with visual impairment has installed a new kiosk on Carrer Major in Manacor which is more accessible and has ecological advantages over the old style. A second kiosk will be installed soon.

Motor homes unwelcome

LLUCMAJOR COUNCIL has place a number of large rocks at beach side areas in the municipality in order to make it impossible for drivers of motor homes or camper vans to park following complaints from residents that they were illegally camping.

School safety

CHILDREN in Santanyi are being invited to enter a competition by taking photographs of how they and their friends go to school safely with attention to either wearing masks or observing the rules of the road. Winer will receive a bicycle.

Work experience

IN an effort to try to assist youngsters aged between 14 and 16, the Alcudia Council is inviting employers to consider offering part time practical work experience in order to try to encourage them not to drop out of school.

Bus lanes

ALTHOUGH new lower speed limits are due to be introduced on the Via Cintura in Palma, the Balearic Transport Federation has sent a request to the Mallorca Council to delay this until special bus lanes are introduced.

Beware scammers

THE Local Police in Consell are warning residents, especially those that are elderly to never allow anyone purporting to represent a gas or electric company into their homes unless they have an appointment and ID as scammers are in the area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Recent news in brief from around Mallorca”.