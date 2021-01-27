Protesters In Tunisia Clash With Police Over Death Of Young Man Killed By Tear Gas Canister.

Protesters In Tunisia have taken to the streets of the capital Tunis to vent their anger over social inequality, police brutality and a lackluster response to the coronavirus pandemic which has exacerbated economic woes in the country. -- Advertisement --

Police have engaged in increasingly violent nightly clashes with protesters in recent days, amid weeks of demonstrations. The situation escalated on Monday with the death of Haykel Rachdi, a young man who was hit by a police tear-gas canister. Video credit: Simon S. Cordall via Twitter. "Degage!"#Tunisia pic.twitter.com/Zk5d4amWPX

— Simon S. Cordall (@IgnitionUK) January 26, 2021

Haykel was buried on Tuesday and clashes between mourners and police ensued shortly afterwards, as tensions continued to reverberate through the capital.

A Tunisian protester injured during clashes with police has died in hospital, state media reported on Monday, leading to more violent confrontations between demonstrators and security services in the town of Sbeitla.

Haykel Rachdi’s died after he was struck by a tear gas canister after joining the protests that erupted this month on the anniversary of Tunisia’s 2011 revolution that introduced democracy. The Public Prosecutor’s office in Kasserine, the biggest city near Sbeitla, about three hours south of the capital, Tunis, had ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of Rachdi’s death, reported local media.

After news of his death, a group of young men tried to storm and torch the police station in Sbeitla, leading to more clashes, TAP reported. It raised the temperature ahead of demonstrations over inequality and police abuses planned on Tuesday in Tunis and other cities and backed by rights groups.

At a protest in central Tunis on Saturday, demonstrators were stopped from accessing the main central boulevard, but hundreds marched through the city centre chanting: “The people want the fall of the regime”.

