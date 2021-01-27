Portugal Reports Another Record Number of Deaths in the Last 24 Hours.

THE Portuguese health authorities have announced today (January 27) a new record of deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours – with 293 fatalities – raising the death toll to 11,305 in the country since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total 668,951 positive cases have also been detected in Portuguese territory – 15,073 more than reported yesterday.

Minister Marta Temido told the press yesterday (January 26) that the country has not ruled out asking Europe for coronavirus help, saying, “the Portuguese Government is activating all the mechanisms available, mainly from our international options, to ensure that it gives the best assistance.”

The authorities estimate that there are almost 173,000 active cases, while some 6,600 people are admitted to hospitals, 783 of them in intensive care units.

Hospital pressure is one of the issues that most worries António Costa’s government, which on Tuesday acknowledged that it is studying sending patients to Spain.

Among other options raised by various parties in the round of contacts with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the possibility of a border closure is being contemplated in the event that the current wave of infections is uncontrollable, which would affect traffic with Spain.

