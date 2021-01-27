MEMBERS of the National Police and Civil Protection service are scouring beaches in the hunt for missing pensioner, 76-year-old Salvador Pareja, who disappeared in Malaga on Monday.

Officers are using National Police drones to search the Levante area from the La Malagueta beach to Baños del Carmen, as well as El Candado and El Gibralfaro. Police are also searching for the man on foot along Malaga’s coastline.

Agents from the homicide squad took over the investigation after a relative of Pareja’s reported him missing earlier this week.

-- Advertisement --



The missing pensioner, who is a resident of Palma-Palmilla, was reportedly sighted leaving his house at 7.20am on Monday, before taking a bus to Malaga city to carry out his usual banking. His family reported him missing when he had not returned home by 1pm, since he is, “normally home early to take care of his wife.”

Later, a member of the public reported seeing Salvador at around 4pm in Malaga city, describing him as “disorientated.”

According to reports, the man was wearing jeans, a blue jackets and sunglasses when he went missing. Salvador is said to be well-known in his local community.

The missing Malaga pensioner is described as weighing 85 kilos, and being 1.7 metres tall and partially bald, with grey hair, dark eyes and a round face.

Joining the hunt for the man are officers from the Malaga Provincial Judicial Police Brigade, officials from the Provincial Citizen Security and Air Force Brigade, as well as Civil Protection officers.

Anyone with information about Salvador Pareja, or who wants to help with the search, can do so at SOS Desaparecidos.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article Police Search Malaga Beaches in Hunt for Missing Pensioner. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.