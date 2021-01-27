POLICE launch hunt for maskless Covid denier who removed a patient from ICU

Police in Kent are on the hunt for 45-year-old Toby Hayden-Leigh from Maidstone for removing a seriously ill patient from East Surry Hospital’s intensive care unit after verbally abusing staff on January 21. Police sources posted disturbing photos and footage of a maskless Haden-Leigh and a group of cronies arguing with concerned doctors about removing their family member’s oxygen.

As the doctor argued that the patient, suffering from coronavirus pneumonia, wouldn’t survive the trip home and that he could “drop dead at any minute,” the wanted man taunted medics with Covid conspiracies and asked if the virus was even “proven to exist.” He repeatedly refused to put on a mask or leave the room when doctors pointed out that he could be spreading the virus, insisting “It’s our own risk.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey said: ‘We would like to speak to Hayden-Leigh in connection with this incident, and the escalating abusive and threatening comments being made towards hospital staff on social media.

‘These comments are extremely concerning, and are obviously causing considerable distress for those who are being targeted.

‘The staff at the hospital, as are all NHS workers, are trying to care for desperately-ill people in extremely challenging circumstances, and to be targeted and abused on social media in this way is simply unacceptable.’

He added: ‘We also need to track Hayden-Leigh down as a matter of urgency due to the public health risk he poses.

‘He came into close proximity with a patient who remains seriously ill with Covid and may well have contracted the virus himself.”

