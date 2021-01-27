POLICE launch COVID Crackdown on Hampshire hot tub party and car meet up.

The Global pandemic that is raging across the world is hard to miss but some people still claim that they are unaware of the Coronavirus, and the rules regarding the UK lockdown. As a UK death toll reaches over hundred thousand people police are still having to crackdown on illegal parties.

Hampshire police caught out people gathering with their cars and had to close off the car park where they fined 26 people. Only hours later they closed down a hot tub party where people claimed they knew nothing of the virus.

On Saturday evening officers attended a scene at the Blacknest Industrial Estate in Alton in Hampshire where they found a car meet in full swing. According to Hampshire Police drivers had gathered from many different households and driven as far as Kent, Shropshire, Berkshire and Surrey for the meet up. Plenty of cars were to be seen and included Nissans and BMWs.

Many of the attendees were not wearing any kind of facemask and the cars had arrived with people from different households mixing together.

Superintendent Phil Lamb said: “Some of those people that officers spoke to accepted personal responsibility, but others were extremely defensive.

“It’s shocking that such a large number of people have completely ignored the current lockdown, thereby putting themselves and their loved ones at risk from the virus.

“It’s reckless actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS.”

Meanwhile in Gosport the police had to shut that a hot tub party where the partygoers actually claimed not to know anything about the pandemic.

